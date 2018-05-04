Alberta premier in Arizona to co-chair 2018 summit of North American leaders

With political leaders across the continent facing ongoing concerns over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the price of oil and how to balance productivity with fighting climate change, Alberta’s premier will play a key role in economic discussions in Arizona. This weekend, Rachel Notley will co-chair the 2018 Summit of North American Governors and Premiers.

“Alberta has key expertise and experience to share with leaders across North America,” Notley said in a statement issued before the talks formally began on Friday.

“Being at the table will help strengthen our relationships with counterparts in the U.S. and Mexico to help expand trade and market opportunities, while ensuring continued support for our highly integrated supply chains and economies.”

While attending the meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz., Notley will speak about North America’s role in a globalized economy, take part in a Canada-Arizona Business Council NAFTA roundtable and meet with different governors from the U.S. and Mexico.

READ MORE: These provinces will be most (and least) hurt if NAFTA is terminated: report

Watch below: (From March 16, 2018) Here’s a quick breakdown of which provinces will suffer the most if U.S. President Trump decides to call it quits on NAFTA.

“The two-day event will promote and advance the cooperation of state, provincial and territorial leaders of North America, a continent that generates a combined gross domestic product of over $20 trillion USD per year,” Brian Sandoval, the governor of Nevada and chair of the National Governors Association (NGA), which is putting on the conference, wrote on the summit’s website. “This conversation began at NGA’s 2015 Summit of Governors and Premiers and was continued at NGA’s 2017 Summer Meeting. At the Summer Meeting, we heard from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera and Querétaro Governor Francisco Dominguez Servién on the critical cultural and economic linkages our three nations share.

READ MORE: Chrystia Freeland says progress made as another round of NAFTA talks wraps up

“At the 2018 Summit, we will be tackling shared challenges to our region’s infrastructure, supply chains, economic security and workforce development.”

Also among the topics being discussed at the talks are labour mobility, infrastructure and investment throughout the continent.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Perrin Beatty are among some of the other Canadian dignitaries attending the summit.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe attending 2018 Summit of North American Governors and Premiers

The Alberta government says the estimated cost of Notley’s trip to Arizona is $28,000. She is travelling with three political staff, one government official and a security detail.