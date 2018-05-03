Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe attending first premier/governor’s meeting

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is heading to Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 4-6 for his first North American Governors and Premiers Summit.

Premiers and governors from both Mexico and the United States will discuss a number of topics including energy, agriculture and workforce development. Moe anticipates the trade, especially the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will be the biggest topic.

“This is an important trade agreement for us. It affects 480 million people in North America. We here in Saskatchewan exported about $29 billion last year, on average about $30 billion in product. About 60-65 per cent of that does end up in the United States,” Moe said.

Key products for Saskatchewan include agricultural goods, energy products and steel.

Ultimately, any talks around renegotiating NAFTA involve federal officials, but Moe said provincial and state leaders still play a valuable role in advocating to their federal counterparts.

The premier says he will also be advocating for access to markets whether it is through rail, pipe or ports.

Moe is under the impression Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is the only other Canadian leader attending the meeting. It will be their first face-to-face meeting since Moe became premier.

“I look forward to the discussions with Premier Notley to all things relative to western Canada: our industries, the opportunities to further streamline regulations across our provinces. As well, we may talk about pipelines,” Moe said.

This will be Moe’s first meeting of this sort as premier. While the trade talks are important, Moe is heading south with an additional goal.

“For me, as a new premier, to foster some of the relationships that have been there previously between the states and the government of Saskatchewan and for me personally to form some of those relationships with governors across the Midwest in the U.S.,” Moe said.

Moe would not say which governors he will be specifically meeting with.