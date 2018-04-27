Politics
April 27, 2018 12:06 pm
Updated: April 27, 2018 12:07 pm

Chrystia Freeland says progress made as another round of NAFTA talks wraps up

By Staff The Canadian Press

Chrystia Freeland speaks with reporters after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to discus NAFTA autos negotiations in Washington, D.C., April 25, 2018.

David Lawder/Reuters
WASHINGTON — After a week-long NAFTA negotiating round in Washington, the lead political ministers are heading home.

They will reconvene around May 7.

Canada’s Chrystia Freeland and Mexico’s Ildefonso Guajardo will leave the U.S. capital, while their American counterpart shifts his focus next week to a highly anticipated trip to China.

In the meantime, civil servants will continue to work on the technical details.

Freeland says there was good progress this week on autos, which she calls the key issue of the talks, while Guajardo says a number of other chapters are on the verge of conclusion.

But numerous irritants remain, leaving uncertainty about what happens next, with U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs set to kick in next week and the deadline fast approaching to get a deal that can be voted on by the current U.S. Congress.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

