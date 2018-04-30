Canada
April 30, 2018 8:42 pm
Updated: April 30, 2018 8:52 pm

Trump delays decision on tariffs for Canadian steel, aluminum

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sat Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
A A

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended the exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and other U.S. allies including Mexico and the European Union.

The extension comes as Canada and the U.S. continue negotiations over NAFTA, where the issue of tariffs has been an irritant.

It’s unclear whether the matter could become a more significant challenge to overcome in discussions.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Chrystia Freeland says progress made as another round of NAFTA talks wraps up

Trump announced the extension while also announcing deals with South Korea, Argentina, Australia and Brazil.

“The Administration is also extending negotiations with Canada, Mexico, and the European Union for a final 30 days,” a statement from the White House reads.

Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum in March, but granted temporary exemptions to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the European Union, Australia and Argentina. The temporary exemptions were due to expire at 12:01 a.m. May 1.

Speaking in a press conference earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked specifically whether he had secured an exemption for Canada but offered little apart to say he was “optimistic.”

“The American administration understands it would hurt American jobs as much as it would hurt Canadian jobs,” said Trudeau, touting the tightly-integrated nature of the Canadian and American industrial supply chains.

“We continue to work with the administration but we are optimistic they understand this would be a bad thing for both of our economies.”

WATCH BELOW: Trump assured Trudeau there would be no steel, aluminum tariffs a year ago: Trudeau

 

*with files from Amanda Connolly and Reuters 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
aluminum tariffs
Canada exempt tariffs
Canadian Politics
Chrystia Freeland
Donald Trump
Justin Trudeau
NAFTA
steel tariffs
steel tariffs Trump
trump tariffs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News