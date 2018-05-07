Mother’s Day gifts ideas: 15 gifts under $50

Mother’s Day is on May 13, and for any last-minute shoppers who are still trying to find something unique, luckily, you still have time.

Shopping for Mom isn’t always easy, especially if you’ve had your fair share of Mother’s Day celebrations and gifts. While we’ve already shown you some of our favourite finds on a budget, we think Mom deserves something a little fancier this year.

According to a recent report by CaptialOne, Canadian moms want the gift of dining out, getting served their favourite home cooked meals or even wearing PJs and ordering in.

The survey found 53 per cent of Canadian moms wanted dinner and 36 per cent wanted brunch.

And if you already have a dinner or brunch planned but want something extra, below are our favourite Mother’s Day gift ideas under $50.

Air planter



This stunning handmade planter comes with a rose quartz crystal as well as a personalized box. Whether Mom is looking for a new desk decor or just something to give attention to, she’ll love to see this plant thrive within weeks.

Price: $48

Available at Etsy

Handle bag



If Mom is heading on vacation, make sure she stays in style with this “happy” top handle bag. Made for beach towels, reading material and maybe even a bottle of wine, this wicker bag is the perfect summer accessory.

Price: $39.99

Available at Winners

Patio lanterns





Illuminate Mom’s outdoor space with these stylish patio lanterns. Each battery-operated set of three includes two black lanterns and one rose gold one.

Price: $49.99

Available at Rona

Earrings



By now your mom has a jewelry collection like no other. Add another one to the mix with these 24-karat gold plated earrings from Montreal-based brand wellDunn.

Price: $40

Available at wellDunn

‘Mom Life’ candles



These aren’t your typical candles. “The Mom Life” collection from Newfoundland and Labrador-based craft shop Foggy Island Candles includes candles with thoughts moms all have at some point. From “a hot mess” to “ungrateful teenager” to “ask your father,” Mom will have a good laugh every time she lights one.

Price: $30

Available at Foggy Island Candles

Zippered pouch



This gorgeous Vancouver-made leather pouch comes in three colours, designed for Mom’s “odds and ends.”

Price: $48

Available at Bel Handmade

‘Lady Bird’



With 41 major nominations and 13 awards in total, Lady Bird is a tale of a complex mother-daughter relationship. And besides just gifting Mom with a DVD, plan a movie night as well.

Price: $20

Available at Amazon Canada

Leather luggage tags



If she’s a jet-setter or just too busy to see you, these personalized luggage tags will make it seem like you’re there with her. Unless, of course, she wants to take you.

Price: $25

Available at Animal Husbandry Drygoods

Serving platter



If Mom is a super host, she’ll adore this three-tier serving platter, perfect for fruits, pastries or cheese.

Price: $25

Available at Ikea

Macarons



If you can’t take Mom to Paris, bring Paris to her. Macarons are a classic and this year, Ladurée designed a unique limited-edition bouquet inspired macaron gift box at their Canadian locations.

Price: $30

Available at Ladurée

Tumblers



These texture tumblers made in Montreal were inspired by the ocean, lakes and rivers of Quebec. And whatever your mom’s poison is (wine, tea, coffee), she can enjoy it in this clay cup.

Price: $24

Available at Chic & Basta

Camping flask set



If Mom is an outdoorsy kind of gal, let her truly enjoy the sights and sounds of nature with this stainless steel and leather flask set.

Price: $29.95

Available at Juxtapose

Dish towel



Sometimes you just need the kitchen (or any space for that matter) to yourself. These cotton dish towels made in Calgary will surely put a smile on Mom’s face.

Price: $16

Available at Steeling Home

Metal box



Made with a beautiful rose gold finish, each metal box comes with a black velvet interior — ideal for Mom’s precious gems.

Price: $29.50

Available at Indigo

Bottle of rye



Hey, sometimes Mom just needs a rye break. This Edmonton distillery’s Ring of Fire rye was even chosen as one of Edmonton Made’s best gifts in 2017.

Price: $39.56

Available at Hansen Distillery

