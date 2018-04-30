Mother’s Day gifts 2018: 15 gifts for mom under $25

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you are unsure what to get Mom this year, we suggest sticking to the classics.

Mother’s Day, which is on May 13 this year, is traditionally set around high teas, delicious brunch and of course, flowers. And with the options of gifts both in-store and online in the hundreds, it can be hard to narrow down the perfect gift for Mom.

READ MORE: Mother’s Day walk in Regina honours missing and murdered indigenous women

Below are 15 of our Mother’s Day gift ideas from big retailers to Canadian-made favourites to small shops that ship country-wide.

Floral earrings

Mother’s Day is right in the middle of spring, which means you can also help Mom expand her spring wardrobe. These floral and gold faced earrings can be perfect for a night out. And with this price range, we also suggest taking her out for dinner.

Price: $14.99

Available at Winners.

Lipstick

Figuring out your mom’s favourite shade shouldn’t be too difficult — especially if she has been wearing the same colour for years. A top seller at Sephora, this Vice lipstick by Urban Decay comes in more than 100 shades from pinks to reds to even a glittery green. Each creamy formula is made with a butter blend, aloe vera, jojoba, avocado, and babassu oils.

Price: $22

Available at Sephora.

Mom mug

If your mom is the mama bear of the house, she deserves this official mug. This Canadian handmade ceramic mug (dishwasher and microwave safe) includes an adorable design on both sides. And with Etsy’s current promotion, you can get a mug shipped within one to three days.

Price: $21.25

Available at Etsy Canada.

Mom vouchers

If there’s a new mom in your life, one gift may not be enough. This new mom voucher includes 20 gifts: everything from requesting alone time to putting together the baby’s latest gear.

Price: $12

Available at Indigo.

Eye mask

All moms could use an extra hour (or two) of sleep every night and although this soft satin eye mask may not promise better sleep, we’re hoping she can squeeze in a few extra hours of shut-eye. Each eye mask comes with an elastic strap and cushioned padding.

Price: $23.17

Available at Shopbop.

READ MORE: Mother’s Day in Hollywood — The biggest mama’s boys (and girls)

Enamel pin

Toronto-based artist Carolyn Verkuyl has a collection of adorable enamel pins, including this “awe-sum” one for Mom. Each pin is made with a gold coloured plating and butterfly clasp on the back, perfect for Mom’s jacket or bag.

Price: $10

Available at One Of A King online shop.

Premium tea

This Vancouver-made, hand rolled, Chinese jasmine pearl tea is part of Shaktea’s premium collection. This jasmine green tea is not only popular, but can be shipped Canada-wide just in time for Mother’s Day.

Price: $19 (for 50 grams)

Available at Shaketea.

Diffuser

Take Mom back to her favourite sunny vacation with this reed diffuser infused with white nectarine and juicy pear. This Calgary-made accessory is perfect for her office or bathroom.

Price: $18

Available at Milk Jar.

Bath salts

Give mom a much-needed bath break with Palmarosa + Geranium’s bath salts. This Hammonds Plains, N.S.,-made blend includes floral and herbaceous undertones, ideal after a long week of work.

Price: $18.50

Available at Earth Elementals.

Personalized passport cover

If Mom is a jet-setter and wants everyone to know it, get her a personalized passport cover that comes in 15 different designs, perfect for spring/summer. This faux leather accessory is scratch resistant and also includes two pockets on the inside.

Price: $13.99

Available at Amazon Canada.

Floppy hat

Whether she’s heading to vacation or just the patio in the backyard, let Mom stay stylish with this black floppy hat.

READ MORE: Saskatoon lifestyle blogger gives her Mother’s Day gift dos and don’ts

Price: $19

Available at Joe Fresh.

Coin pouch

Available in two colours, this small leather pouch is made from vintage tribe leather. Let Mom store all her change, keys and other knick-knacks in this tiny pouch.

Price: $24

Available at Roots.

Coffee maker

This French press coffee maker is not only environmentally friendly (it has a borosilicate glass beaker), but each purchase also provides five days worth of drinking water for the Grosche Safe Water Project and a tree planting on your mom’s behalf.

Price: $20

Available at Staples.

Ring holder

This Canadian-designed rabbit ring holder is for all of Mom’s favourite rings. Made with a pink metal and glossy finish, we suggest picking up one for yourself.

Price: $8

Available at Simons.

Floral scarf

This sheer scarf is the epitome of spring, and with two patterns available, Mom’s new floral accessory can be worn all season long.

Price: $19

Available at Hudson’s Bay.

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel