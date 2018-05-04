McMaster University miniature satellite bound for space

It’s an out of this world opportunity for a team of McMaster researchers.

The team has designed and built a satellite, roughly the size of a loaf of bread, that will be launched into space in 2021 by the Canadian Space Agency, likely on a Falcon Rocket.

McMaster’s Vice President Research, Rob Baker: This @csa_asc program allows our students to engage in timely, innovative and relevant research that would otherwise be out of their reach. pic.twitter.com/LPjfTec5eP — McMaster University (@McMasterU) May 4, 2018

The project is the brainchild of radiation sciences graduate Andrei Hanu, who notes that the satellite will measure the nature and properties of radiation that astronauts are exposed to during spacewalks.

LIVE – CSA astronaut @Astro_Jenni announces which universities will be taking part in the Canadian #CubeSatProject: https://t.co/1PfGAsP9Sl. — CanadianSpaceAgency (@csa_asc) May 4, 2018

Once in space, data from the satellite will beam to the ground and be collected and analyzed by researchers each time it passes over the Hamilton university’s campus.

Hanu says he’s very optimistic that astronaut’s health will be better protected during future “successful missions to the moon and Mars” as a result of the work.

Dr. Andrei Hanu: I believe when my son is my age, we will have been to the Moon and Mars and astronauts will be better protected from radiation by our work, thanks to @csa_asc , @NASA , @Bruce_Power , @CANDUOwnersGrp , and @CNSC_CCSN pic.twitter.com/tDK7K6rGew — McMaster University (@McMasterU) May 4, 2018

He adds that “there’s a gap in our knowledge of the nature and the properties of radiation,” even after 60 years of space exploration.

The McMaster proposal is one of 15 chosen by the Canadian Space Agency to participate in the Canadian CubeSat project.

Approximately 40 graduate and undergraduate students have worked on the satellite.