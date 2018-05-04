More Montreal homes for sale this April compared to last year: board

The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board says area home sales in April were up 10 per cent compared with a year ago as they recorded their highest mark for the month in eight years.

The board says there were 5,432 home sales in April, up from 4,957 a year ago, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Condominium sales climbed 18 per cent compared with a year ago.

Meanwhile, sales of single-family homes and plexes, which include two to five units, both gained six per cent.

The median price of single-family homes across Greater Montreal was $317,000 last month, up four per cent year-over-year, while plexes reached $500,000, a three per cent increase.

As for condominiums, the median price was up two per cent compared with a year ago, with half of all units selling for more than $245,350.

The increase in sales came as the number of active listings fell 17 per cent to 25,466, compared with 30,735 a year ago.

New listings fell two per cent to 6,584 compared with 6,728 in April 2017.

