May 4, 2018 11:54 am
Updated: May 4, 2018 12:05 pm

Kevin Hart credits ‘angels’ after surviving serious airplane scare

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Kevin Hart's jet blows tire landing in Boston, no one hurt

It was a rough landing during a rough week for actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Hart’s private jet blew a tire landing at Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday.

In a Snapchat video, Hart said the plane “fishtailed like crazy.” The 38-year-old said: “I got real angels on my back.”

He posted a photo on Instagram showing himself and comics Na’im Lynn and Spank Horton and stylist John Burgandee squatting with hands clasped in prayer. He wrote, “God is good with a capital G.”

Hart was in Boston for Game 2 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs, in which the Celtics beat Hart’s Philadelphia 76ers, 108-103.

The Ride Along star learned on Wednesday that a friend was charged with attempted extortion for allegedly shopping around a sex tape featuring Hart.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

