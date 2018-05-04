Gigi Hadid responds to accusations of blackface on cover of ‘Vogue Italia’

Gigi Hadid and Vogue Italia have separately apologized for the May Vogue Italia cover showing the top model with a darker skin tone and hair colour that set off a social media backlash and underlined the lack of diversity in the fashion industry.

Hadid took to Instagram on Thursday to discuss the situation, saying, diversity needs to be addressed and she does not want “to take opportunities away from anyone else.”

The cover shows the normally blonde Hadid with dark hair and heavily bronzed skin, wearing a tiara and sequined jumpsuit.

Many people criticized Hadid on social media, saying she looks “completely unrecognizable” with her skin tone.

Gigi Hadid and Justin Martin for Vogue Italita. their natural skin tone is whiter than white so tell me why they appear so dark on the cover? whats the point? @vogue_italia pic.twitter.com/wjp3wEABIU — sometimes (@dovetomyariana) May 2, 2018

gigi hadid doing blackface for Vogue Italia 2015/2018 pic.twitter.com/qSi1CTjDK3 — 🥂 (@blancapadillla) May 2, 2018

it’s 2018 & we still doing blackface. italy knows what black people look like. how they going to get a white model and make her look darker than l tanning does. why can’t magazines just hire tanner skinned models? there are 100 other models and gigi hadid ain’t one. — ś (@sndzvo) May 3, 2018

Other people on Twitter argued that Hadid just had a spray tan.

if gigi hadid for vogue italia is what you consider blackface then you need to come and look at the girls in my ends with all that Poundland fake tan. — 𝓈𝒶𝓇𝒶 𝒶𝓃𝒶𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓈𝒾𝒶 (@saraxstasia) May 3, 2018

Is woke twitter going to drag the hell out of Ariana and Jesy and make them apologize for getting tanned “blackface” or is it only a problem when Gigi Hadid does it????????? pic.twitter.com/Vy7S4K744w — juniel (@manbunzarry) May 3, 2018

If Gigi Hadid's photo is considered blackface, then you need to see the spray tans that girls get here in Staten Island girlllllllll — Francie (@Franciechan) May 4, 2018

Sjws are mad because they said Gigi Hadid did blackface while modeling for the Vogue company in Italy. All I see is her skin tanned. How the hell is getting a tan blackface!? Tanning is now "racist". Also this diminishes actual racism, hate crimes and creating moral outrage. pic.twitter.com/OQECXJd977 — Wardeness of the North 😄 (@LadyLiberation_) May 4, 2018

The 23-year-old model said the cover shoot by photographer Steven Klein, including bronzing of her skin and digital editing of the photo, “was not executed correctly and concerns that have been brought up are valid.”

“Please understand that my control of a shoot 1. is non existent in terms of creative direction 2. ends completely when I leave set and anything done to a photo in post is out of my control fully,” Hadid wrote.

“The bronzing and photoshop is a style that S.Klein has done for many years and I believe was what was expected from the shoot (to show me in a different way creatively),” she continued in a post on Twitter and on her Instagram story.

“I want to address this for those who were offended by the editing/retouch/colouring of the cover. Please know that things would have been different if my control of the situation was different,” the model said. “Regardless, I want to apologize because I never want to diminish these concerns or take opportunities away from anyone else, and I hope this can be an example to other magazines and teams in the future.”

“There are real issues regarding representation in fashion — it’s our responsibility to acknowledge those issues and communicate through them to work towards a more diversity industry,” Hadid concluded.

Vogue Italia said Klein’s “vision was to create a beachwear-themed story with a stylized bronzing effect,” adding that “we understand that the result has caused some debate with our readers, and we sincerely apologize if we have caused any offence.”

This isn’t the first time a collaboration between Hadid and Vogue Italia has come under fire for racial undertones.

In 2015, Hadid was accused of cultural appropriation when she posed on the cover and inner pages of the magazine wearing a variety of different coloured afro-style wigs.

Call out @vogue_italia for putting @GiGiHadid, who is not a woman of color, in an afro wig and blackface. pic.twitter.com/s0jKf2TfjY — Derek Sherry (@RealDerekSherry) February 7, 2017

Hadid also faced criticism when she landed the cover of the very first issue of Vogue Arabia. The model is part Palestinian, however, many people were unhappy with the photo shoot and began to call her out for appropriation.

Gigi Hadid: Half-Palestinian but not Muslim.

Vogue: Lets make Gigi Hadid wear a hijab because she's half- Palestinian so it's justified. pic.twitter.com/z1MdoAlNmp — CHANEL (@nerdychanel) March 2, 2017

1 ur not muslim stop using the hijab for "art"

2 stop using the title "half palestinian" for ur benefit when u dont even fight for ur people https://t.co/BKY5RL0RcI — frank ocean's wife (@yagirlbushra) March 1, 2017

