Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid break up after two years together

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have split up.

In a Twitter post, the former One Direction member confirmed the sad news:

Hadid also took to Twitter to confirm the news:

The couple, who were last seen publicly together in January, just celebrated their two-year anniversary in September.

Last November, Malik opened up about his relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model in the midst of their busy schedules. “It’s actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules],” he told Billboard.

He also revealed that they “pretty much live together.” “It helps that she’s really organized. Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my ­schedule around seeing her.”

The former couple met 20 days after Hadid broke up with Joe Jonas, during the after-party for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where Malik performed.