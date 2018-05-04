North Augusta company concocts fertilizer for home marijuana growers

Ryan Brophy and his wife head up the fertilizer distribution company that has recently added a new piece to their business puzzle. A one-stop shop for the nutrition required to grow cannabis plants at home.

“It isn’t rocket science but it is absolutely plant science.”

The kit developed by the Brophy’s company, V6 Agronomy, includes three different substances, tools and instructions on how to use them effectively.

Brophy says the new venture has opened up a lot of different opportunities for a lot of different aspects of plant production.

Throughout the process, he has worked with small growers and producers that farm tens of thousands of plants and says, “The conversation is the same. It’s about agronomy, it’s about crop production.”

Agronomy looks at all of a plant’s requirements to achieve maximum yield potential from seed selection to water drainage.

Brophy says the kit is meant to provide all of the necessary nutrients for two plants from seed to harvest but that the science behind the kit wasn’t developed overnight.

“It certainly isn’t something we jumped into willy-nilly, we had to look at a lot of the agronomy for administering the product and coming up with instructions and packaging that would work for the consumer.”

That attitude has been a saviour for some medical marijuana customers because the company shares its knowledge with them.

Ray Lavigne is a medicinal user and grower in Cornwall and has been working closely with the Brophys. The 69-year-old says he’s already saved more than a $1,000 in failed products, thanks to the company’s soil science.

“Once I got him to supply us with a specially-tailored fertilizer for my plants, I could stop gambling on different products,” adds Lavigne.

Current legislation limits the number of customers that can buy the kit but when the government legalizes recreational use of cannabis, Brophy says the whole picture is going to change.