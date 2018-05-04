Sea to Sky Highway closed north of Whistler due to avalanche

The Sea to Sky Highway is currently closed in both directions north of Whistler due to an avalanche Friday morning.

The road is closed from Mount Currie to Lillooet because of the slide. Drive BC says it will update the status of the closure at 9 a.m.

There is currently no detour available.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transportation has released a new video of a controlled avalanche explosion near Fernie last week.

The intentional slide was conducted as a part of the province’s Avalanche Safety Program, which is designed to keep provincial highways and travellers safe.