Traffic
May 4, 2018 11:30 am

Sea to Sky Highway closed north of Whistler due to avalanche

By Online News Producer  Global News

The approximate location of the avalanche on the Sea to Sky Highway.

Drive BC
A A

The Sea to Sky Highway is currently closed in both directions north of Whistler due to an avalanche Friday morning.

The road is closed from Mount Currie to Lillooet because of the slide. Drive BC says it will update the status of the closure at 9 a.m.

There is currently no detour available.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transportation has released a new video of a controlled avalanche explosion near Fernie last week.

READ MORE: Watch B.C. highway crews conduct a controlled explosion and avalanche

The intentional slide was conducted as a part of the province’s Avalanche Safety Program, which is designed to keep provincial highways and travellers safe.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
avalanche
Avalanche Sea to Sky
Drive BC
Highway 99
Highway 99 closed
Lillooet
Mount Currie
Sea to Sky highway closed
Sea-to-Sky Highway

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News