Ex-University of Ottawa doctor facing 83 more sex assault, voyeurism charges

Ottawa police said Friday morning they’ve laid an additional 43 charges of sexual assault and 40 charges of voyeurism against a Chelsea doctor who used to work at the University of Ottawa Health Services Clinic.

Dr. Vincent Nadon had previously been charged with 12 counts of sexual assault and voyeurism earlier this year.

The new charges, laid Thursday, relate to 40 additional women who since came forward to police — bringing the total number of alleged victims, so far, to 51.

The initial charges stemmed from a complaint made to police in January by a woman in her 20s, who had been seen by Nadon during an appointment at the university clinic’s Rideau location earlier that same month.

The woman accused the 56-year-old doctor of filming her without her consent or knowledge during that medical exam.

Following Nadon’s arrest, more women came forward to police. In February, police charged the doctor with another 10 counts of sexual assault in connection with another 10 alleged victims.

READ MORE: Ottawa doctor facing new charges after allegedly filming exam

Nadon was removed from his position at the health services clinic after he was first charged. He is also banned from practicing medicine at any of the other University of Ottawa Health Services clinics.

Police say Nadon is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

In a release from the Ottawa Police Service, investigators said they’re still concerned other victims are out there — adding that offences could have occurred over a span of 30 years, from the late 1980s to this year.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the department’s sexual assault and child abuse tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 — or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.