London agencies to reveal groundbreaking digital sex trafficking public awareness campaign

Three local organizations have created a digital awareness campaign that will make sex buyers aware what they’re doing is illegal.

Officials say the initiative will reach hundreds of thousands of at-risk women and sex buyers in London and the surrounding area.

The London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) along with Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU) and the Salvation Army Correctional and Justice Services will unveil the campaign at 10 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the initiative, dubbed the digital sex trafficking public awareness campaign, has two goals.

First, it aims to provide hope and help to victims. Second, officials say sex buyers will receive a direct message letting them know what they are doing is a criminal offence in Canada.

The groundbreaking initiative was designed and developed by local award-winning web design and digital marketing company tbk Creative.

Described as a feminist agency, LAWC aims to give hope and help to exploited women and children over the age of 12.

The agency also provides support and counselling to family members of women and girls who have been prostituted or sex trafficked, including those who are missing or disappeared.