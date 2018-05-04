Canada
May 4, 2018 12:12 am
Updated: May 4, 2018 12:35 am

Firefighters battle large house fire just north of downtown Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Firefighters were called to battle a blaze in the area of 107 Avenue and 104 Street in Edmonton on Thursday night.

Firefighters were seen battling a large house fire in north-central Edmonton on Thursday night.

The blaze is believed to have broken out sometime after 9 p.m. in the area of 107 Avenue and 104 Street.

Plumes of smoke could be seen drifting over the central part of the city from the fire. At least one house appeared to have sustained extensive damage.

It was not clear as of 10 p.m. if anybody was injured as a result of the blaze.

Global News has a crew at the scene and will update this article once more details become available.

More to come…

COURTESY: James Smith

