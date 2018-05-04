Firefighters battle large house fire just north of downtown Edmonton

Firefighters were seen battling a large house fire in north-central Edmonton on Thursday night.

The blaze is believed to have broken out sometime after 9 p.m. in the area of 107 Avenue and 104 Street.

Plumes of smoke could be seen drifting over the central part of the city from the fire. At least one house appeared to have sustained extensive damage.

It was not clear as of 10 p.m. if anybody was injured as a result of the blaze.

Global News has a crew at the scene and will update this article once more details become available.

More to come…