Hamilton-Burlington real estate stats continue to decline
April was another down month for local real-estate agents.
The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) says 1,185 sales were recorded last month, a 32.4 per cent decline compared to April 2017.
“It’s no surprise sales were down from last April, when we saw a record in that month,” said RAHB CEO George O’Neill.
The average sale price in Hamilton and Burlington dropped 8.9 per cent last month to $555,661.
There were also fewer homes up for sale last month, compared to April of last year, declining 10.5 per cent year-over-year.
