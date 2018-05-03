Canada
May 3, 2018 9:39 pm

Hamilton-Burlington real estate stats continue to decline

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Home sales continue to decline in Hamilton and Burlington when compared to the record-breaking 2017.

April was another down month for local real-estate agents.

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) says 1,185 sales were recorded last month, a 32.4 per cent decline compared to April 2017.

“It’s no surprise sales were down from last April, when we saw a record in that month,” said RAHB CEO George O’Neill.

The average sale price in Hamilton and Burlington dropped 8.9 per cent last month to $555,661.

There were also fewer homes up for sale last month, compared to April of last year, declining 10.5 per cent year-over-year.

