Questions remain about Capital Condo project after OMB hearing

The Ontario Municipal Board hearing into Kingston’s “Capitol Condominium” project may be over but some questions remain unanswered.

The Coalition of Kingston Communities wants to know why the city didn’t participate in the OMB. hearing. Mayor Bryan Paterson says it was an unusual situation as council split its vote.

“There were six of us that strongly supported the project and six that did not and in that environment, it’s neutral. Council effectively could not make a decision either to support or to appeal, so in that case, council had no position.” READ MORE: Week 2 of OMB hearing on Proposed Capital Condo Development

Alan Gummo, a land-use planner with 30 years experience is with the Coalition of Kingston Communities. He says according to the city’s procedural bylaws and generally accepted rules of order in democratic government, a tie vote is a no vote.

“In other words, the recommendation to approve something was lost, in this case, the recommendation to approve the construction of the capital tower.” READ MORE: Coalition of Kingston Communities gives city council and staff a C- in the citizen groups recent report card.

A group of citizens is appealing the project because of the 16-storey height does not fall in line with the city’s official plan and zoning bylaws. No word on when the Ontario Municipal Board will announce a decision.