Construction detour season begins in Peterborough

Peterborough is embarking on a summer-long series of construction projects around the city and authorities are asking motorists and residents to be patient while the city’s infrastructure gets an important upgrade.

The biggest project involves the replacement of storm sewers along Hilliard Street, including an interface with the new sewers on Marina Boulevard and the rebuilding of the road surface. Hilliard is a major north-south arterial road in Peterborough so a detour has been set up around the construction zone.

Mathew Bernard, the acting construction services coordinator with the city of Peterborough, says detours have to be carefully set up to make the smallest impact on traffic flow but still respecting those living on local streets near the construction zone.

“Local roads will not accommodate the volume of traffic that Hilliard handles, so basically it’s passed down to collectors and arterials to handle that traffic for the detour,” Bernard said.

Bernard adds when it comes to detours, motorists often try to find their own way around a construction site, ending up on those local streets that cannot handle the volume of traffic or its speed.”

“People may travel at a faster pace on a wider platform, and if they take a detour into a local neighbourhood they may want to increase their speed even more to make up their time,” Bernard said.

Work on Hilliard Street is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.