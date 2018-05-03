Reward rises in hunt for West Kelowna beaver attacker

A B.C. based non-profit organization has raised the reward for information leading to the conviction of a beaver attacker.

On April 27, a beaver was spotted near the West Kelowna Yacht Club with four arrows sticking out of its body.

READ MORE: Beaver shot with arrows, reward offered for info

The beaver swam off before it could be caught, and hasn’t been located.

The Fur-Bearers, an association for the protection of fur-bearing animals, initially offered a $1,200 reward for information leading to the conviction of the culprit.

READ MORE: Beaver found ‘suffering’, shot with multiple arrows still not found

Now the association has more than doubled that offer to $2,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters Program (RAPP) at 1-877-952-7277.

“This event has deeply upset the community, and residents are asking how they can help,” said Adrian Nelson, director of communications for the Fur-Bearers. “We ask that anyone who may have seen something or may have information on this or other wildlife-related incidents to contact the RAPP line immediately.”