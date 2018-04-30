Beaver shot with arrows, reward offered for info

After a beaver was shot with multiple arrows, a reward is being offered for information that leads to the perpetrator.

The Fur-Bearers, a B.C.-based non-profit organization, are offering a $1,200 reward for information that helps identify and convict the person or people responsible.

The beaver was seen swimming to shore near the West Kelowna Yacht Club on Friday. Four arrows were sticking out from its body.

“It is extremely unsettling that someone would shoot a beaver with multiple arrows like this,” Adrian Nelson, the Fur-Bearers’s spokesperson, said. “Government investigators say that the beaver was likely enduring extreme pain. We are certain that someone is aware of who is responsible for this act and plead with residents who may have information to contact investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters Program (RAPP) at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).