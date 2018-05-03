Crime
May 3, 2018 12:57 pm

Man found dead near Pitt Meadows dykes identified as Ian Roberts

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Investigators say Ian Roberts was known to police. His killing is not believed to be random.

IHIT
Homicide investigators have identified the body found in a rural area of Pitt Meadows earlier this week.

Police believe 43-year-old Ian Roberts of Delta was the victim of a homicide. He was known to police, and investigators don’t think his death was a random act.

According to police, Roberts was found by a passerby around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 14500-block of Hale Road, near the dykes along the Alouette River.

Stock photo. Police say a red GMC Jimmy similar to this one was found by police in Langley on Monday morning.

IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that earlier that morning, Langley RCMP had recovered a red 1996 GMC Jimmy associated with Roberts near 56th Avenue and Logan Avenue.

Police are now looking to anyone who saw the SUV between Saturday and 6 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT via its information line at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Anonymous tips can also be reported through Crime Stoppers.

