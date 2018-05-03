Man found dead near Pitt Meadows dykes identified as Ian Roberts

Homicide investigators have identified the body found in a rural area of Pitt Meadows earlier this week.

Police believe 43-year-old Ian Roberts of Delta was the victim of a homicide. He was known to police, and investigators don’t think his death was a random act.

According to police, Roberts was found by a passerby around 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the 14500-block of Hale Road, near the dykes along the Alouette River.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that earlier that morning, Langley RCMP had recovered a red 1996 GMC Jimmy associated with Roberts near 56th Avenue and Logan Avenue.

Police are now looking to anyone who saw the SUV between Saturday and 6 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT via its information line at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Anonymous tips can also be reported through Crime Stoppers.