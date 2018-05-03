4-year-old mails cake to heaven for late mother’s birthday

A birthday isn’t a birthday without a cake, according to one four-year-old Florida girl.

Bella Graham, 4, lost her mom, Jessica, two years ago after she suffered a pulmonary embolism, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Jessica would have turned 30 on May 5.

Graham started telling her grandmother, Laura Fisher, that she was worried her mother wouldn’t have a cake in heaven for her birthday.

To ease the girl’s concerns, Fisher decided to help her bake a cake and mail it directly to heaven.

“[The post office] mails hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa Claus every year, so heaven wasn’t that much further, right?” said Fisher to WESH.

Fisher then spoke to local post office employees in Edgewater, Fla., about the idea of shipping the special cake to Jessica on behalf of her daughter.

The post office employees even opened up a special line for packages going to heaven only.

“They put a stamp on it, they guaranteed her that the cake would arrive before mommy’s birthday,” said Fisher. “[Graham] was so happy…they have no idea how much it meant to her to be able to do that for her mom.”

Fisher said that since the passing of her daughter, she tries to keep her memory alive for Graham.

“[Graham] was like, ‘Mommy’s going to have a birthday cake. She’s going to have a party,’” said Fisher.

The package the cake was boxed in was decorated by Graham and read: From: Bella, To: Mommy in Heaven.

“[I’m] very happy,” said Graham to WESH.