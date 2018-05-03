Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille, says guilty verdict is ‘mob justice,’ wants criminal investigation

Camille Cosby, wife of disgraced comedy legend Bill Cosby, posted a blistering statement to the Bill Cosby Facebook page about the guilty verdict brought against her husband.

A jury convicted Cosby last week on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault of Toronto woman Andrea Constand, and he faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

In her Facebook post, Camille Cosby openly asks for a criminal investigation into Montgomery County district attorney Kevin Steele and “his cohorts.”

“I am publicly asking for a criminal investigation of that district attorney and his cohorts,” Camille wrote. “This is a homogeneous group of exploitative and corrupt people, whose primary purpose is to advance themselves professionally and economically at the expense of Mr. Cosby’s life. If they can do this to Mr. Cosby, they can do so to anyone.”

Camille Cosby’s comments follow the tumultuous three-week trial, which saw the 10-years-plus charges tried in suburban Philadelphia. Constand, a Toronto native and former Temple University basketball administrator, said Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her in 2004 and 2005.

Cosby gave a deposition more than a decade ago as part of Constand’s civil suit against him, testifying that he gave quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with back in the 1970s. He also spoke about his encounter with Constand, whom he paid nearly $3.4 million in a 2006 settlement of her claims. He claimed all sexual encounters with her were consensual.

Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele, who prosecuted the case, campaigned on the promise that he would try Cosby after his predecessor declined to do so.

“In the case of Bill Cosby, unproven accusations evolved into lynch mobs, who publicly and privately coerced cancellations of Bill Cosby’s scheduled performances; syndications of ‘The Cosby Show’; rescissions of honorary degrees and a vindictive attempt to close an exhibition of our collection of African American art in the Smithsonian Museum of African Art,” Camille Cosby wrote.

She also blasted the media for its “frenzied, relentless demonization” of her husband, and how quickly it accepted the many accusers’ allegations as truth. Cosby has been accused by nearly 50 women of various degrees of sexual misconduct.

Variety reports that Cosby let out an expletive-filled rant after DA Kevin Steele asked the judge to revoke his bail following the verdict. (They argued Cosby is a flight risk because he owns a private jet.)

Cosby then reportedly shouted, “He doesn’t have a plane, you a**hole! That shows what you know!”

The outburst prompted Judge Steven O’Neill to yell, “That’s enough!”

Camille Cosby’s lengthy statement echoed statements made last week by Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt. Both supporters compared Cosby’a retrial and outcome to the fate of Emmet Till, a 14-year-old African-American who was lynched in 1955 after a white woman said he flirted with her.

There has been no sentencing date set for Cosby, and he’s currently living in his Elkins Park, Pa., home. He is under electronic monitoring and trackable by GPS.

Bill, 80, and Camille, 74, have been married for 54 years.