‘She broke barriers’: Remembering Toronto’s first black female police officer

There were many barriers that faced young black women in Toronto in the 1960s, including joining the ranks of the Metropolitan Toronto Police Force.

“She broke barriers so future generations don’t have to worry about those things,” said Alonzo Bartley, son of Gloria Bartley.

Gloria arrived in Toronto from Trinidad and Tobago in 1958, and became the first black female Toronto police officer in 1960. She was an inspiration to those who would follow, such as Insp. Sonia Thomas.

“I can only imagine how difficult it was for her joining at that time in a predominantly a white male organization,” said Thomas.

Gloria remained an officer in Toronto for seven years. She left the force not because she wanted to, but because she had to — she was pregnant.

“It’s kind of mind boggling that she had to leave the job because she became pregnant,” said Thomas.

“We had a lot of rules and regulations in the past that doesn’t make any sense to us now.”

Gloria Bartley – the first black female #Toronto police officer died two weeks ago without much fanfare. Tonight we recognize her as a trailblazer – @globalnewsto #TPS @TorontoPolice pic.twitter.com/LG5CTgboGt — Tom Hayes (@TomHayesNews) May 2, 2018

Gloria died two weeks ago at the age of 84. A funeral service was held without much fanfare.

Alonzo, who still has his mother’s original uniform, said he would like to see it displayed at the Toronto police headquarters museum.