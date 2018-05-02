Oktoberfest to launch ticket sales concurrently for first time

Tickets for the 2018 Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest will go on sale May 9.

The festival, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, runs from October 5 to 13. For the first time, the tickets will go on sale concurrently.

“This coordinated ticket launch date is a festival first, providing those who want to be the party with an opportunity to buy tickets in advance,” Margo Jones, 2018 President of K-W Oktoberfest Inc., said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the Festhallen support and encourage fest-goers to get their tickets early, before they sell out.”

READ MORE: Premier Kathleen Wynne taps keg at Oktoberfest in Kitchener

A spokesperson for K-W Oktoberfest told Global News that this is the earliest that tickets have been placed on sale.

You can buy tickets for the Alpine Club, Altes Muenchen Haus, Chicopee Haus, Concordia Club, Hubertushaus, Oberkrainer Haus, and Schwaben Club beginning 10 a.m. on May 9.

Tickets for the Concordia Club will be made available through the club itself.

Those interested in attending this year’s festivities will likely want to get ahold of tickets sooner rather than later.

“Many of our smaller and longer running Festhallen will sell out anywhere from just a matter of hours (Concordia Club) to a couple weeks,” Alfred Lowrick, Executive Director of K-W Oktoberfest told Global News through email.

“Often, the first Friday and the final Saturday tend to sell out first but this will vary greatly as specialty nights during the week can move quickly as well.”

K-W Oktoberfest brings 700,000 people to the Waterloo region.