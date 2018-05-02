Barrie police seek information on a missing dog

Barrie police are looking for anyone who may have information regarding a dog who went missing in March.

According to police, the dog, which went missing from the Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road area, may have been spotted at a local pet store.

The chihuahua/pug mix, named Lincoln, escaped from his caretaker while his owner was away on vacation. After he escaped, groups searched but were unable to locate him. Posters and canvassing was conducted by local rescue organizations as well as the owner, to no avail.

Lincoln is described as a chihuahua/pug mix, with short black, tan and white hair. He is an adult male dog.

According to information recently obtained by police, on April 2, a woman entered the Pet Valu store on Yonge Street carrying a dog matching Lincoln’s description. Witnesses reported to police that the woman believed the dog had been wandering for days without food. She proceeded to purchase food for the dog, and said she was taking him to a local vet to be examined.

Police said that nothing criminal has been determined in the investigation, but they would like to speak to the woman who was seen at Pet Valu. They are looking to know when and where the dog was found, and if the dog is Lincoln.

Police are also asking veterinary clinics in the Barrie area to review the photos and contact police with any information regarding the dog or woman.

Information can be provided to DC J Minke of the Barrie Police Service at kminke@barriepolice.ca or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.