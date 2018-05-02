Crime
May 2, 2018 7:46 am

Bradford man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill wife with luggage

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

A Bradford man was arrested after his wife told police he threatened to kill her with luggage.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

A 37-year-old Bradford man was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000 after a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning.

South Simcoe police responded to a call at a Bradford home, where a 25-year-old woman reported that her common-law-husband raised his fist and threatened to kill her with a piece of luggage during a dispute. The woman told police he also damaged her dresser with his fist.

READ MORE: Bradford man charged with criminal harassment of ex-girlfriend

When police arrived, the man was in the backyard. He was arrested, and transported to the south division where he was released on a promise to appear with conditions, including avoiding contact with the victim.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bradford Crime
Bradford man
Domestic Dispute
Luggage
South Simcoe Police
Uttering Threats

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News