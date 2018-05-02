Bradford man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill wife with luggage

A 37-year-old Bradford man was arrested and charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000 after a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning.

South Simcoe police responded to a call at a Bradford home, where a 25-year-old woman reported that her common-law-husband raised his fist and threatened to kill her with a piece of luggage during a dispute. The woman told police he also damaged her dresser with his fist.

When police arrived, the man was in the backyard. He was arrested, and transported to the south division where he was released on a promise to appear with conditions, including avoiding contact with the victim.