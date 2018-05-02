Man injured in Vernon shooting

RCMP in Vernon said a 21-year-old Vernon man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the 3900 block of 33 Street in Vernon.

“Preliminary information suggests that this was not a random act. Police do not believe that public safety is at risk,” Cst. Kelly Brett said in a media release.

Police said the man was taken away by ambulance and the RCMP are investigating.

Although the shooting occurred Tuesday morning, police did not release information about the incident until Wednesday.