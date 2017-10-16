Vernon targeted shooting may be connected to car fire

We are learning more about what appear to be connected crimes. A Vernon home was pierced by bullets early on Sunday morning. Soon after that, a car believed to be connected to the shooting was found in flames.

While no one was hurt in the shooting or the fire, police are treating the incidents as a top priority.

Jessica Payne said she was half asleep in the basement of a house on 21 Ave. in Vernon when the shots rang out at around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

“We only heard two bangs because only two of the shots went inside the house but we woke up. We heard a bunch of thumping and everybody trying to get out of the house,” Payne said.

“At first I had no idea that it was bullets or a gun that was shooting, but when the cops told us those noises were gunshots it was kind of scary.”

Payne said she had no idea why someone would shoot at the house where she lives.

Police said the house was hit by numerous bullets and two vehicles reportedly drove away right after the shooting.

Less than an hour after the shooting, firefighters were called to a blaze. A car was fully engulfed in flames in the parking area for Kin Beach on Tronson Road.

“The whole car was just completely gutted and just in a huge blaze,” said Joey Kuhl, who came upon the scene on his way home from work.

“Investigators do believe that the vehicle was one of the two vehicles that was… believed to have been leaving the house at the time of the shooting,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Police said they don’t know exactly what motivated the shooting.

“We see these incidents time and time again that in the most part are related to drug activity and illegal activity. So our investigation is ongoing,” said Moskaluk.

Officials admit Sunday morning’s incidents may follow a familiar pattern.

“It seems to be common practice of these individuals to ditch vehicles and try to eliminate physical evidence by disposing the vehicles, by setting them ablaze,” said Moskaluk.

Police could not say whether the burnt vehicle was stolen. It is being examined to see if any evidence can be recovered.

The RCMP are hoping anyone with information about the shooting or the fire will come forward. Anyone with a tip for investigators can call The Vernon – North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.