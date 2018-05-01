‘It’s exciting knowing I’m going to be flying over them’: CF-18 pilot on Winnipeg Jets flyby

It’s a trip timed right down to the second.

7:09:20 p.m. to be exact.

That’s when two CF-18 Hornet fighter jets will aim to fly over a crowd of thousands gathered outside Bell MTS place, timing the flyby to the moment the anthems are over.

“We have to be over a certain point, at a certain time, so that’s very much like some of the missions we practice here in our weapons range,” Capt. Patrick Shaver said.

“But it’s a different context. The Jets are in the playoffs so it is neat and fun to do.”

The two CF-18’s will take off from Cold Lake, Alta. at 5:20 p.m. While the fighter jets can reach speeds of 2,200 km/hour, that quickly uses up a lot of fuel. He expects the slightly slower trip to Winnipeg to take about 90 minutes.

Once they get to Winnipeg they will fly in an oval, south of the arena, waiting for the cue to go.

“We’re just kind of holding a race track pattern, conserving fuel, waiting for that radio call from the person on the ground to start our fly past,” Shaver said.

While the RCAF pilot has done flybys before, this is his first for a sporting event.

“I feel lucky to be picked to be in the formation.”

And not just because of the size of the crowd below. His wife Vanessa, and their two young kids, just happen to be in Winnipeg visiting her parents. The entire family will be at the Whiteout party Tuesday night.

“My wife and kids are going to be down in the crowd so it’s pretty exciting knowing I’m going to be flying over them,” Shaver said. “I spent a few years in Winnipeg, so after the Ottawa Senators, the Winnipeg Jets are my second favorite team.”