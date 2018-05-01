Waterloo Park beaver hits the streets of Uptown Waterloo

Canada
A beaver from Waterloo Park took a stroll into the Uptown Waterloo District on Sunday night.

What happens when a beaver walks into a bar?

That question was almost answered Sunday night in Waterloo, when a beaver from Waterloo Park took a stroll into the Uptown Waterloo District.

Waterloo police officers were flagged down at 10:30 p.m. by passersby when people noticed the rodent.

A spokesperson for Waterloo police told Global News that the officers were able to get in touch with Ground Search and Rescue KW who trapped the animal and returned him to his home in Waterloo park.

A photo of the cuddly critter was posted on the Waterloo Regional Police Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

