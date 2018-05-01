News
May 1, 2018 2:25 pm
Updated: May 1, 2018 2:27 pm

Landslide damages Westside Road

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

A second landslide in the Westside Road area had traffic reduced to one lane on Tuesday morning.

Jules Knox / Global News
Traffic is down to one lane in the 8500 block of Westside Road just north Ewing’s Landing after a second landside in Westside Road area.

Part of the road, on the west side of Okanagan Lake, caved in around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday but problems were identified on Monday.

Neighbour Dietrich Goldammer said he saw growing cracks in the road before the landslide.

There is a gaping hole in the roadside foliage where trees and bushes have crashed down.

Single lane alternating traffic is currently getting through but the road may eventually need to be closed.

It does not appear that any buildings were hit by the slide.

Another slide in Killiney Beach on Saturday promoted an evacuation order for 12 properties.

That evacuation order is still in place.

– with files from Jules Knox

