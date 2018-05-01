Landslide damages Westside Road

Traffic is down to one lane in the 8500 block of Westside Road just north Ewing’s Landing after a second landside in Westside Road area.

Part of the road, on the west side of Okanagan Lake, caved in around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday but problems were identified on Monday.

Neighbour Dietrich Goldammer said he saw growing cracks in the road before the landslide.

There is a gaping hole in the roadside foliage where trees and bushes have crashed down.

Single lane alternating traffic is currently getting through but the road may eventually need to be closed.

Dietrich Goldammer describes seeing growing cracks on the road ahead of the landslide. pic.twitter.com/mjZu9no4fG — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 1, 2018

It does not appear that any buildings were hit by the slide.

Branches cover the road. Passing vehicles have to drive on the shoulder on the other side pic.twitter.com/dPyCzicD5P — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) May 1, 2018

Another slide in Killiney Beach on Saturday promoted an evacuation order for 12 properties.

That evacuation order is still in place.



– with files from Jules Knox