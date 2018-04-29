Landslide prompts Killiney Beach evacuations

A landslide that swept down the hill in Killiney Beach on Saturday uprooted trees and toppled a power line, leaving a gaping hole in the ground.

A local state of emergency has been declared and 12 properties have been given an evacuation order in the community, which is across the lake from Vernon.

Power line down near Fintry has a section of Westside Rd down to one lane traffic. Twelve properties evacuated because of slope instability pic.twitter.com/wQ4VlMxWqg — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 29, 2018

“The whole bank slid down, and we have homes below that. Those are the homes that are currently under evacuation,” said Wayne Carson, Central Okanagan West’s regional director.

“It’s always frustrating to have to evacuate residents, whether it’s from flooding or fires or whatever the reason. To put somebody out of their home, it’s a huge responsibility,” he added.

Killiney Beach resident Arnelda Komishin said water started gushing in areas that had previously been dry while she was out for her morning walk.

“It’s like everything around here is falling apart,” she said.

Arnelda Komishin is a Killiney Beach resident. Properties have already been evacuated in her community. She’s worried. pic.twitter.com/em8CGSEDlj — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 29, 2018

A worker rushed to the scene after she pointed out a blocked culvert in the area.

Carson said officials are scrambling to find a solution to the fluid situation.

“The water has to get to the lake, and we have to somehow figure out how we’re going to facilitate that without losing our property in between,” he said.

Officials are reminding residents that they’re responsible for any blocked culverts on their property.

“You can’t fight Mother Nature, but we can try to prepare for what she has to offer,” Carson said.

Self-serve sandbags are available at various locations throughout the Okanagan.