Multiple areas in B.C.’s Interior under evacuation order due to flooding

As water levels continue to rise, multiple areas in B.C.’s Interior have been placed under an evacuation order.

Due to the threat of flooding, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has ordered the evacuation of 148 properties in the Tulameen area due to “immediate danger to life and safety.”

The Tulameen Fire Department is coordinating the evacuation. An Emergency Social Services Reception Centre has been set up at Riverside Community Centre.

The Cariboo Regional District has declared a state of emergency for Electoral Area I and issued an evacuation order for some areas in the Nazko Valley due to “immediate danger from flooding.”

Members of the RCMP and other staff members are going door to door with the evacuation order.

Residents are being asked to evacuate south, via Nazko Road to Quesnel.

An evacuation order has also been declared for nine properties in the Killiney Beach area, located on the west side of the Okanagan Lake.

The evacuation order is due to slope instability. Residents are urged to avoid the area due to hazards related to the unstable slope.

What you should do in case of an evacuation order:

You must leave the area immediately

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available.

Take pets in pet kennels or on a leash.

Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

