BC Flooding
April 29, 2018 4:46 pm

Multiple areas in B.C.’s Interior under evacuation order due to flooding

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

An evacuation order has been issued for the Tulameen area.

A A

As water levels continue to rise, multiple areas in B.C.’s Interior have been placed under an evacuation order.

Due to the threat of flooding, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has ordered the evacuation of 148 properties in the Tulameen area due to “immediate danger to life and safety.”

READ MORE: Rising waters in B.C. Central Interior lead to flood watch, road closures

The Tulameen Fire Department is coordinating the evacuation. An Emergency Social Services Reception Centre has been set up at Riverside Community Centre.

Evacuation order for Tulameen area.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

The Cariboo Regional District has declared a state of emergency for Electoral Area I and issued an evacuation order for some areas in the Nazko Valley due to “immediate danger from flooding.”

Members of the RCMP and other staff members are going door to door with the evacuation order.

Residents are being asked to evacuate south, via Nazko Road to Quesnel.

Evacuation order

Nazko Regional District

An evacuation order has also been declared for nine properties in the Killiney Beach area, located on the west side of the Okanagan Lake.

The evacuation order is due to slope instability. Residents are urged to avoid the area due to hazards related to the unstable slope.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Tulameen area.

What you should do in case of an evacuation order:

  • You must leave the area immediately
  • Close all windows and doors
  • Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers
  • Close gates (latch) but do not lock
  • Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help
  • Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available.
  • Take pets in pet kennels or on a leash.
  • Do not use more vehicles than you have to.
  • Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

For current flood information visit Emergency Info B.C.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC evacuation order
BC Flooding
BC Interior
Emergency Info BC
evacuation alert
Evacuation Order
Flooding
flooding evacuation order
Killiney Beach evacuation order
Nazko evacuation order
Tulameen evacuation order

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News