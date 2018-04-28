Rising waters in B.C. Central Interior lead to flood watch, road closures

Some nervous moments are expected in parts of B.C. Interior after a flood watch was issued for the region on Friday.

The River Forecast Centre issued a flood watch for the region — including the Nazko River, West Road River, Bonaparte River, and tributary rivers around Cache Creek, Merritt, Williams Lake, Quesnel and surrounding areas — as a rapidly melting snowpack has caused creeks to overflow.

A local state of emergency has been declared in the Village of Cache Creek due to rising water levels.

READ MORE: Flood fears prompt state of emergency in Armstrong

Highway 1 was closed in both directions at Spences Bridge in the Fraser Canyon because of a washout at Cache Creek.

It reopened Saturday morning.

Highway 97 is also closed in both directions at the junction with Highway 99 while northbound traffic is being blocked at Cache Creek at the junction with Highway 1.

There are also road closures near Savona and Merritt.

High streamflow advisories have been issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior as well as the Boundary and Peace regions.

More information on road closures is available at the Drive BC website.