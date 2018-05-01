Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall starting a new job in Calgary

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall is going back to work, three months after stepping down from office.

Wall will be working as a special adviser for business law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, as well as its clients.

In a statement, the firm says Wall has demonstrated a consistent ability to bring political and business leaders together and implemented creative ways to bolster economic growth.

Related Emotions flow at legislature as Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall bids farewell

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall blasts NDP in final speech

“Some have called Brad one of Canada’s great leaders. We agree with that assessment,” Osler managing partner and chief executive Doug Bryce said.

“We are excited to be able to offer our clients his strategic insights, particularly in the energy and agri-food businesses where Brad has exceptional understanding of the inextricable links among the political, business and trade spheres.”

Osler is a Toronto-based firm, and Wall will be working out of their Calgary office.

READ MORE: Brad Wall finishes his political career as most popular premier in the country

“Our clients need passionate advocates who are dedicated to effecting a national energy policy that supports their long-term, capital intensive projects,” Osler’s energy/regulatory industry leader said.

“Brad is best known for taking an open door approach to identifying new opportunities and creating trusted relationships that have promoted his province on a global stage. And now our clients and our people will get the benefit of that strategic insight and approach.”

Global News has reached out to Wall for comment.