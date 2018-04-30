Traffic
April 30, 2018 7:09 pm

Overnight Macdonald bridge closures are back

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Overnight closures are set to return to Halifax's Macdonald bridge.

Halifax is set to experience overnight bridge closures again as the Macdonald Bridge will be closed for eight nights over the coming weeks.

Halifax Harbour Bridges says that the closures are necessary for public safety work related to the Big Lift redecking project.

The bridge will be closed on the following days:

  •  Monday, April 30 – 8pm – 5:30am
  • Tuesday, May 2 – 8pm – 5:30am
  • Wednesday, May 3 – 8pm – 5:30am
  • Thursday, May 4 – 8pm – 5:30am
  • Monday, May 7 – 8pm – 5:30am
  • Tuesday, May 8 – 8pm – 5:30am
  • Wednesday, May 9 – 8pm – 5:30am
  • Thursday, May 10 – 8pm – 5:30am

If you are interested in travelling from Halifax to Dartmouth overnight a shuttle service for walkers and cyclists will be provided. It’s scheduled to leave every 30 minutes.

More closures are coming this summer though those dates have yet to be set.

