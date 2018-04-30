Overnight Macdonald bridge closures are back
A A
Halifax is set to experience overnight bridge closures again as the Macdonald Bridge will be closed for eight nights over the coming weeks.
Halifax Harbour Bridges says that the closures are necessary for public safety work related to the Big Lift redecking project.
READ MORE: ‘Big Lift’ Macdonald bridge project reaches milestone
The bridge will be closed on the following days:
- Monday, April 30 – 8pm – 5:30am
- Tuesday, May 2 – 8pm – 5:30am
- Wednesday, May 3 – 8pm – 5:30am
- Thursday, May 4 – 8pm – 5:30am
- Monday, May 7 – 8pm – 5:30am
- Tuesday, May 8 – 8pm – 5:30am
- Wednesday, May 9 – 8pm – 5:30am
- Thursday, May 10 – 8pm – 5:30am
WATCH: The Big Lift documentary
If you are interested in travelling from Halifax to Dartmouth overnight a shuttle service for walkers and cyclists will be provided. It’s scheduled to leave every 30 minutes.
More closures are coming this summer though those dates have yet to be set.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.