Overnight Macdonald bridge closures are back

Halifax is set to experience overnight bridge closures again as the Macdonald Bridge will be closed for eight nights over the coming weeks.

Halifax Harbour Bridges says that the closures are necessary for public safety work related to the Big Lift redecking project.

The bridge will be closed on the following days:

Monday, April 30 – 8pm – 5:30am

Tuesday, May 2 – 8pm – 5:30am

Wednesday, May 3 – 8pm – 5:30am

Thursday, May 4 – 8pm – 5:30am

Monday, May 7 – 8pm – 5:30am

Tuesday, May 8 – 8pm – 5:30am

Wednesday, May 9 – 8pm – 5:30am

Thursday, May 10 – 8pm – 5:30am

If you are interested in travelling from Halifax to Dartmouth overnight a shuttle service for walkers and cyclists will be provided. It’s scheduled to leave every 30 minutes.

More closures are coming this summer though those dates have yet to be set.