Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pins found in Grimm’s meat products

Nanaimo RCMP say it is investigating three incidents of food tampering involving Grimm’s branded products.

Mounties said they are aware of three incidents where a small pin — similar to those used for sewing — was found inside meat products after they were purchased by customers.

In December, a pin was found inside pepperoni sticks purchased at a Costco. Two months later, a pin was found in pepperoni sticks at The Real Canadian Superstore. Last month a pin was found inside Ukrainian sausage at the Fairway Market.

There have been no reports of injuries, RCMP said.

Police believe the products were tampered with while on display in grocery stores.

“The public needs to be especially vigilant and inspect any meat products prior to consumption, and report the incident immediately to the RCMP,” Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.