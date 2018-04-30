Metro Vancouver water restrictions kick in May 1

Despite the heavy rainfall hitting much of Metro Vancouver annually, water restrictions are set to kick in for the region.

The restrictions would limit residents from watering their lawns to just two days a week until Oct. 15.

Anyone caught breaking the rules could be hit with a $250 fine.

Residential lawn watering allowed:

Even-numbered addresses Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses Thursday and Sunday mornings from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Non-residential lawn watering allowed:

Even-numbered addresses Monday mornings 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday mornings, 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses Tuesday mornings 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday mornings, 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

All non-residential addresses on Friday mornings from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Watering trees, shrubs and flowers is allowed on any day from 4 a.m.to 9 a.m. on residential properties and from 1 a.m.to 9a.m. on non-residential properties if using a sprinkler or hand watering. A hose with an automatic shut off device is also permitted.

The regulations imposed by the Metro Vancouver Board do not include the use of rain water, grey water or recycled water.

The board estimates that water use increases by as much as 50 per cent in the summer months.