How to get to the outlet mall near the Edmonton International Airport

After much anticipation for many shoppers in the Edmonton area, the Premium Outlet Collection Mall near the international airport will open its doors to the public on Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the mall’s grand opening, so airport officials are urging mall goers and air travellers to give themselves extra time to get where they need to go.

Police and peace officers, as well as parking staff, will be on hand from May 2-6 to direct traffic. Updated traffic delays will also be posted on the airport’s website.

Accessing the mall from the north

People heading to the mall from Edmonton should exit the QEII at Airport Road. There are two entryways to the outlet mall from the north, one on Outlet Collection Way immediately after exiting the highway and another a bit farther down on Airport Road on Airport Perimeter Road. (See map below).

Accessing the mall from the south

Drivers heading to the mall from the south should also exit at Airport Road and head west towards the Edmonton International Airport. The mall can be accessed by turning south on Airport Perimeter Road.

Parking

There are 2,226 parking stalls at the mall and room for overflow parking if needed.

Travellers are not allowed to park at the mall and head to the airport to catch a flight. EIA said cars parked at the outlet mall will be towed after six hours.

The 428,000-square-foot mall will be home to more than 100 retailers and six anchor tenants, including H&M, a Nike Factory Store and Marshalls. Some of the stores, including Marshalls, will not open until the summer.

The stores open on Wednesday, May 2 at 10 a.m.

