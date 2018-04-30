Donald Trump welcomes first African leader to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has welcomed the first African leader to visit the White House during his presidency, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari.

Security and economic issues top the agenda for the one-on-one meeting and working lunch Monday. They also plan a joint news conference.

The Nigerian president’s visit follows an uncomfortable start to the Trump administration’s approach to the world’s second most populous continent.

Trump caused anger in Nigeria last year after reports that he said Nigerians wouldn’t want to return to their “huts” if allowed to visit the U.S.

Nigeria was also among the African nations that summoned the U.S. ambassador to explain Trump’s comments comparing Africa to a filthy toilet.

Buhari was among the first two African leaders Trump called after taking office, along with South Africa’s president.