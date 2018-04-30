Burlington house fire now arson investigation

Halton Police have launched an arson investigation in the wake of a $500,000 fire at a home at 634 George St. in Burlington on April 26.

No one was injured in the fire, which destroyed the bungalow.

When the Burlington Fire Department arrived on the scene at about 3 a.m., flames were already shooting through the roof.

Burlington Fire said the fire likely started in the kitchen.

Police are asking anyone who may have security video from April 26 between 12:00 a.m. to 3 a.m. to turn it over to investigators.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Det. Clay Gillis of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext 2307.