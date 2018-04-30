Quebec officials on high alert for flooding with rain, spring thaw

Rainfall in southwestern Quebec and warmer weather expected later this week are raising concerns about flooding in different parts of the province.

A spokesman for the Hydro-Meteo monitoring service says water levels are particularly high in parts of the Eastern Townships, the Outaouais area near Ottawa and the region just south of Montreal.

Officials are also keeping tabs on Quebec City and the Beauce region southwest of the provincial capital.

Environment Canada says between 25 and 40 millimetres of rain should fall through tonight, tracing a route toward the Charlevoix region northeast of Quebec City.

Civil security officials say they have people criss-crossing the province to assess the situation in affected municipalities.

A spokesman says even an end to the rainfall will not mean an end to the risks.

Thomas Blanchet says warmer weather will cause remaining snow to melt in parts of the province, leading to rising waters in some places.

