Pierrefonds flood victim suing the borough ‘for negligence’

For those who were flooded in the spring, six months is a long time to wait for answers.

One family in Pierrefonds is so fed up, they’re taking legal action against the borough.

Itsik Romano’s family of six is feeling cramped.

“I think it’s terrible. Literally, we have no space,” eight-year-old Teddy Romano told Global News.

They’ve been all living on the main floor of their home since may.

That’s when their basement was flooded.

Now, with another baby on the way, Romano’s frustration is mounting and so are his bills.

“We lost over $65,000 worth of movable property that is not going to be covered by the Minister of Public Security with their relief fund,” Romano said.

He says his situation wouldn’t be so bad, if it wasn’t for the borough’s inaction during the floods.

“Our soccer field behind our house started to look like a lake. We knew, we saw the signs, we contacted the city and nobody from the city came,” Romano explained.

What irks Romano even more is the borough’s decision to destroy thousands of sand bags shortly before the floods due to a lack of storage space.

He’s planning to sue Pierrefonds for negligence.

Romano says he wants the borough to be held accountable and he’s looking for the answers he never got.

“It’s going to be a moral win for me to understand it. Maybe the city will take action next time and make sure they are protecting us.”

Romano’s neighbour agrees.

René LeBlanc is also considering taking legal action.

He questions whether the city is prepared to face any type of disaster at all.

“I expected that we would have emergency services, emergency plans and protocols in place to answer any type of disaster,” Leblanc told Global News.

“I’m shocked that apparently there are none.”

And with water levels rising, so are his worries.

“That keeps people awake at night,” Leblanc said.

Global News reached out to the borough of Pierrefonds for comment but didn’t hear back by print time.