Quebec floods: 92% of victims still without settled claims

For many victims of Quebec’s 2017 spring floods, the waiting game continues.

New numbers released by Quebec Public Security show a large number of individuals have not settled their claims with the government.

In total, 6,070 claims were filed for financial compensation and only 457 have been settled, which means only 7.5 per cent of all cases are now complete.

“In terms of the organization, it seems to be that it was slow from the start,” Itsik Romano, a flood victim, said. “I have no clue why.”

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says flood victims are receiving compensation even though their cases are still open.

So far, $118 million has been given out to flood victims.

Coiteux said some major work will have to wait for after winter.

“It’s hard to say how difficult it’s been for me because all I’m thinking about is my family,” Romano said. “We got a lot of delays because of things that were not done properly on the government side.”