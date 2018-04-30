Justin Trudeau to make major announcement about Amazon in Vancouver

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Vancouver on Monday to make a major announcement with Amazon.

The event will take place outside the old Canada Post headquarters on Georgia Street, leading some to speculate it could become the site of the new Amazon office announced in November.

That office is not the online retailer’s prized second headquarters, for which Vancouver missed the cut earlier this year.

However, the new office is expected to bring another 1,000 workers to the city by 2020.

This brings the company’s total workforce in the province up to 2,000.

“We’re growing a strong, sustainable economy that benefits everyone, by bringing good-paying jobs to B.C. and investing in training the workforce of tomorrow,” B.C. Premier John Horgan said at the announcement in November.

The announcement is set to happen at about 9:45 a.m. PT.

