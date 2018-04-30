York University begins offering tuition credit for students affected by strike

Tuition credits are now available for York University students affected by a labour dispute involving contract staff, which has resulted in a strike that is entering its ninth week.

University administrators said a tuition credit will allow students to retake dropped courses or pick up a new course before the end of 2019 without any additional costs.

Students eligible for the credit can withdraw any time retroactively to March 5, 2018, when the strike began, and Dec. 31, 2018.

If students wish to complete their courses when the strike ends, York said they can do so within four weeks. However, the three regular-running summer sessions will be reduced to accommodate those four weeks.

The university said additional reductions in summer sessions will be necessary if the strike lasts through May.

Other options include bursaries up to $1,500 for domestic and international students who’ve been impacted financially or those who have had to make changes to travel arrangements.

