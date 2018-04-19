York University offers tuition credits to students affected by strike

New options are available for York University students in Toronto who have had to put learning aside due to a strike.

York has introduced a few different options, including credits and financial support, for students affected.

More than 3,000 members of CUPE Local 3903 walked out on March 5 over conflicts concerning wages and job security.

The strike put students in a precarious position in terms of their paid-for education.

In an update sent out today, York said they will offer the credit to any student who withdraws from fall/winter 2017-18 courses.

The tuition credit option allows students to retake dropped courses or pick up a new course anytime before the end of 2019 without any additional costs.

Students can withdraw any time retroactively to Mar. 5, 2018 when the strike began and Dec. 31, 2018.

If students wish to complete their courses when the strike ends, York said they can do so within four weeks. However, the three regular-running summer sessions will be reduced should the strike go beyond Apr. 23 to accommodate those four weeks. They said additional reductions in summer sessions will be necessary if the strike lasts through May.

Other options include bursaries up to $1,500 for students who’ve been impacted financially or those who have had to make changes to travel arrangements.

York said more information will be sent directly to students.

CUPE 3903 recently said in a statement it met with the commissioner investigating the strike. The union said some issues have been addressed.

“While we are happy to report that the employer agreed to an increase of $25 per course on Professional Expense Reimbursement (PER) for contract faculty, beginning retroactively in Fall 2017, this is minimal progress,” the statement said.

“The CUPE 3903 bargaining team is very disappointed that the employer is refusing to discuss our bargaining priorities. We are collaborating fully with the commissioner, including making movement on our proposals in the last meeting. The employer needs to do the same in order for this process to be meaningful.”

Another mediation meeting is scheduled for Friday.