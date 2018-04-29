Bill Cosby prosecutors confident that sexual assault conviction will stand

The prosecutors who put Bill Cosby away say they’re confident the conviction at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault retrial will stand.

Kristen Feden and Stewart Ryan spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday about the nearly three-year journey from reopening the case to last Thursday’s verdict and how they restructured their approach after last year’s hung jury.

An accuser’s story that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004 was supported by those of other women who said he violated them, too.

The 80-year-old Cosby is a prisoner in his own home and faces the prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars as he awaits sentencing. He has maintained his innocence. His publicist has declared his conviction a “public lynching.” His lawyers have vowed to appeal.